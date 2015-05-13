European shares steady as bond selloff pauses, SAB gains

FRANKFURT May 13 European shares steadied early
on Wednesday, helped by some clam returning to bond markets and
by strong results from France's Vivendi and Britain's
SABMiller.
Drinks group SABMiller rose 2 percent after reporting
full-year profit above analyst expectations as performance
picked up in the latter half of the year, but saying trading
would continue to be tough in its new financial year.
Media company Vivendi also rose 2 percent after posting a
rise in first-quarter profit and saying it planned to buy the
rest of pay-TV operator Canal Plus' SECP unit.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1,578.41 points at 0713 GMT, mirroring a fall in
yields across the main euro zone government bonds.
The FTSEurofirst shed 1.3 percent in the previous session
and is down 4.5 percent from a 14-1/2 year high hit last month.
Investors were also digesting mixed economic data from the
euro zone's two largest economy, with France growing faster than
expected in the first quarter while Germany suffered a
bigger-than-forecast slowdown.
