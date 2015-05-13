European shares bounce a little as bond sell-off eases, SAB gains

* FTSEurofirst 300 up up 0.6 pct
* Shares steady as bond market selloff pauses
* France, German data mixed
* SABMiller, Vivendi up after reults
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, May 13 European shares staged a small
bounce on Wednesday, helped by respite from a broad sell-off in
bond markets and by strong results from Vivendi and
SABMiller.
Investors were also digesting mixed economic data showing
France's economy, the euro zone's second biggest, grew faster
than expected in the first quarter while Germany, the bloc's No.
1 economy, suffered a bigger-than-forecast slowdown.
Drinks group SABMiller rose 1.7 percent after reporting
full-year profit above analyst expectations as performance
picked up in the latter half of the year, but saying trading
would continue to be tough in its new financial year.
Media company Vivendi rose 2.8 percent after posting higher
first-quarter profit and saying it planned to buy the rest of
pay-TV operator Canal Plus' SECP unit.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6
percent at 1,583.25 points by 0738 GMT, mirroring a fall in
yields for major euro zone government bonds.
The FTSEurofirst fell 1.3 percent in the previous session
and is down 4.5 percent from a 14-1/2 year high hit last month.
The index has started to recover in the past week, climbing
around 4 percent from a 2-1/2 month low hit on May 7.
"I think people have started to do some bottom fishing
already," Tradition broker, Mike Reuter, said.
"I think between now and Friday you'll see the market up
unless there is some major piece of news."
France posted its fastest economic growth rate for two years
in the first three months of 2015 but Germany slowed from the
robust pace it showed late last year, according to official
data.
"(This)should be enough to underpin a satisfactory growth
rate in the euro zone as whole," Berenberg senior economist,
Christian Schulz, said.
