Paris stock market leads European shares higher

By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 13 A rise in the Paris market, after
strong French economic data, pushed European shares higher on
Wednesday and enabled the region's equity indexes to stabilise
from the effects of a bond market sell-off this week.
France posted its fastest economic growth rate in two years
in the first three months of 2015, although Germany slowed from
its robust pace late last year, official data showed on
Wednesday.
The benchmark Paris CAC-40 index rose 1.2 percent,
outperforming Germany's DAX and the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which both advanced 0.7
percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.9 percent.
European stock markets slumped on Tuesday as a global bond
market sell-off unnerved investors.
However, the situation in the bond markets was more steady
on Wednesday and the solid economic data from France also
reassured equity investors.
"It did not feel like a full-scale panic earlier this week,
more like a short-term correction. I've been buying into the dip
on the Euro STOXX," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and
principal at ACIES Asset Management.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains up around 16 percent
since the start of 2015, the Euro STOXX 50 is up 15 percent and
Germany's DAX -- which hit record highs in April -- is up 18
percent.
Greece's main ATG equity index rose 1.6 percent but
the market is up only 2 percent this year as Athens has been
locked in talks with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal.
No agreement has yet been reached and Greece needs a deal to
unlock aid within weeks to avoid running out of cash.
French telecoms services company Numericable
surged by more than 10 percent, making it the best performer on
the FTSEurofirst, as both Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale
raised their price target on Numericable's shares and kept "buy"
ratings on the stock.
Mike Reuter, a broker at Tradition, said investors had used
the dip in the European stock markets earlier this week to hunt
out stocks for relatively cheap prices.
"I think people have started to do some bottom fishing
already," he said.
