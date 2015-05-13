Rebound in European shares halted as euro rises

(Releads with closing prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 0.3 pct at 1,570.13 points
* DAX falls 1.1 pct, CAC slips 0.3 pct
* Numericable surges on price target upgrades
* Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
* Surge in 'puts' on Bund: link.reuters.com/tuj74w
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 13 European shares fell on Wednesday
as weak U.S data moved the euro higher and impacted the
region's stock markets, whose export-led companies have
benefited up till now from a drop in the euro currency.
Record low interest rates set by the European Central Bank
(ECB) have kept a lid on the euro and buoyed European stocks,
but signs of a slight rebound in the euro on foreign exchange
markets have led to volatile share price movements.
The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in around three months
on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data
for April supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would
wait until later to hike rates.
This in turn propped up the euro against the dollar, while a
rise in the German bund yield also weighed on
European equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
0.3 percent at 1,570.13 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6 percent, surrendering
gains made earlier in the day.
Germany's DAX, which reached record highs last
month as the weakness in the euro had boosted exporters such as
carmaker BMW, fell 1.1 percent to 11,351.46 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 remains up by around 15 percent since
the start of 2015 while the DAX is up 16 percent.
Logic Investments' Harry Shann said he was "short" on the
DAX, namely betting on a further fall down to 11,000 points.
"The volatility in the DAX has not been helped by the euro
strengthening and a Bund yield that keeps rising. If it falls
down to 11,000, then we might buy around there," he said.
FRENCH ECONOMIC GROWTH
Greece's main ATG equity index closed flat but is up
only 1 percent this year as Athens has been locked in talks with
lenders on a cash-for-reforms agreement.
No agreement has yet been reached and Greece needs a deal to
unlock aid within weeks to avoid running out of cash.
France's CAC stock market slightly outperformed to
fall less than other European markets. It ended down 0.3
percent.
French telecoms services company Numericable
surged 9.6 percent, the best performer on the FTSEurofirst, as
Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale raised their price target on
Numericable's shares and kept "buy" ratings on the stock.
The Paris market was also propped up by strong French
economic data.
France posted its fastest economic growth rate in two years
in the first three months of 2015, although Germany slowed from
its robust pace late last year, data showed.
SocGen strategists backed going "long" on the CAC to bet on
further gains while going "short" on the DAX.
"It did not feel like a full-scale panic earlier this week,
more like a short-term correction. I've been buying into the dip
on the Euro STOXX," added Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and
principal at ACIES Asset Management.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark
Heinrich and Susan Thomas)