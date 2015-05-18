European shares edge lower, BHP Billiton slips after spin-off

LONDON May 18 European shares edged down in
early trading on Monday, with BHP Billiton leading the
market lower after a cautious debut for its spin-off South32
and Austrian energy group OMV falling after a
drop in profits.
BHP Billiton's shares fell 5 percent after its spin-off
South32 started trading with a market value of nearly $9 billion
on Monday, a third below the top end of forecasts and
underlining investor nerves about the outlook for the battered
mining sector.
OMV shares fell 1.8 percent after its first-quarter
underlying operating profit fell by half to 333 million euros
($380.3 million) as oil prices dropped, beating market
expectations.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.1 percent at 1,571.25 points by 0714 GMT. Italy's FTSE MIB
index fell more than 1 percent as several companies in
the index traded without the attraction of their latest dividend
payouts.
