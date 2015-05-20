European shares extend gains, telecoms get M&A boost

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct after previous day's rebound
* Altice surges 7 pct on Suddenlink bid, Vodafone also gains
* UBS gets lift after forex probe settlement, fine
* Burberry shares slide on guidance cut
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, May 20 European shares edged up slightly
on Wednesday after rebounding strongly in the previous session,
with the telecoms sector getting a big lift from deal-making and
takeover talk.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 0735 GMT at 1,609.40 points, holding on to Tuesday's
gains driven by speculation the European Central Bank's
bond-buying plan could be rolled out more aggressively than
expected.
"European equities are trading little changed this
morning... It wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if stocks
take a bit of a breather," said Markus Huber, senior sales
trader at Peregrine & Black.
French telecoms group Altice surged 7 percent
after agreeing to buy Suddenlink in a $9.1 billion deal to enter
the fast-growing U.S. cable sector. Vodafone was up 3.8
percent after Liberty Global's chairman was quoted as
saying it would be a "great fit".
Altice's French rivals Orange and Bouygues
fell more than 1.5 percent.
Merger talk also lifted German retailer Metro
after a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the owner
of German department store chain Karstadt has made a new
takeover offer for Metro-owned Kaufhof.
Financials were also in focus, with Switzerland's UBS
up 3 percent after saying it had settled a probe by
U.S. authorities over alleged rigging of currency markets by
agreeing to pay $545 million in combined fines and pleading
guilty to one count of wire fraud in a separate matter.
The Swiss bank's disclosure comes as part of what is
expected to be a combined bill of more than $5 billion and
criminal charges for five of the world's biggest banks in a
settlement with U.S. and British authorities over the foreign
exchange probe.
Luxury-goods group Burberry sank almost 4 percent
after it lowered its 2016 retail and wholesale profit guidance
due to foreign exchange movements and said it was seeing
increased uncertainty in some markets, taking the shine off
forecast-beating results.
Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE
delivered higher full-year earnings as its energy supply and
network businesses made stronger profits, allowing it to pay its
shareholders a higher dividend.
Greek shares were down 0.4 percent as EU Economic Affairs
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said debt talks between Greece and
its lenders must be accelerated to reach a deal in the coming
weeks.
