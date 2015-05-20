Stronger telecoms on M&A boost help European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct after previous day's rebound
* Altice surges 11 pct on Suddenlink bid, Vodafone also
gains
* UBS gets lift after forex probe settlement, fine
* Burberry shares slide on guidance cut
By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, May 20 European shares edged higher on
Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, with the
telecoms sector getting a big lift from deal-making and takeover
talk.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3
percent at 1,610.88 points at 1408 GMT, holding on to gains
driven on Tuesday by speculation the European Central Bank's
bond-buying plan could be rolled out more aggressively than
expected.
French telecoms group Altice surged 11 percent
after it agreed to buy Suddenlink in a $9.1 billion deal to
enter the fast-growing U.S. cable sector. Altice's French rivals
Orange and Bouygues fell about 1.5 percent.
"The whole of U.S. cable is a turnaround story. (Altice's)
USP is doing turnarounds with leverage. Not without risk, but
the value potential is very high," Gary Paulin, founding Partner
of Aviate Global, said.
"As long as the team can execute, shareholders are going to
see a lot of value creation over time."
Credit Suisse also said in a note that it believed there was
room for Altice to run assets in new markets better and thereby
create value through merger and acquisition.
Vodafone was up 4.6 percent after Liberty Global's
chairman was quoted as saying it would be a "great
fit".
Merger talk also lifted German retailer Metro up 1
percent, after a source told Reuters the owner of German
department store chain Karstadt had made a new takeover offer
for Metro-owned Kaufhof.
Financials were also in focus, with Switzerland's UBS
up 3.4 percent after saying it had settled a probe by
U.S. authorities over alleged rigging of currency markets by
agreeing to pay $545 million in combined fines and pleading
guilty to one count of wire fraud in a separate matter.
The Swiss bank's disclosure comes as part of what is
expected to be a combined bill of more than $5 billion and
criminal charges for five of the world's biggest banks in a
settlement with U.S. and British authorities over the foreign
exchange probe.
Luxury-goods group Burberry fell 5.6 percent after
it lowered its 2016 retail and wholesale profit guidance due to
foreign exchange movements and said it was seeing increased
uncertainty in some markets, taking the shine off
forecast-beating results.
Greek shares fell 0.7 percent after rising earlier
after Moody's said the outlook for Greece's banking system was
negative and a senior ruling party lawmaker said Greece would
not be able to make a payment to the International Monetary Fund
on June 5 unless foreign lenders disburse more
aid.
