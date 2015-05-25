French, Spanish and Italian stock markets fall

LONDON May 25 European stock markets edged
lower early on Monday, tracking losses in the U.S. market after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that the
central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year.
U.S. shares fell on Friday after Yellen said the economy was
on course to bounce back from a sluggish first quarter and
headwinds at home and abroad had started to wane. She said that
delaying a policy tightening until employment and inflation hit
its targets risked overheating the economy.
The benchmark French CAC 40 index was down 0.4
percent by 0720 GMT. Trading volumes in Europe were expected to
be thin as several markets in countries including the United
Kingdom, Germany and the United States were shut for holidays.
Spain's IBEX fell 1 percent after the ruling
People's Party took a battering in regional and local elections
on Sunday after voters punished Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy for
four years of severe spending cuts and a string of corruption
scandals.
Italy's FTSE MIB also fell 1.4 percent, with shares
in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles down 2.5 percent after
the New York Times reported on Saturday that the company's Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne sent an email to General Motors Co
Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra in March suggesting combining
the automakers, but was rebuffed.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)