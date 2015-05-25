Greek, French, Italian shares fall in thin trading

* Greece's ATG index down 2.5 pct on debt default worries
* Sentiment also worsens on hints of U.S. rate hike this
year
* Italian, Spanish stocks fall sharply; Fiat shares slip
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 25 European equities fell on Monday,
tracking Friday's losses on Wall Street and as a Greek minister
said Athens cannot make debt repayments next month unless Greece
reaches a deal with its creditors.
Greece's ATG index fell 2.5 percent on the comments
by Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis during a weekend TV show.
After four months of talks with its euro zone partners and the
IMF, the leftist-led government is still scrambling for a deal
that could release up to 7.2 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in
remaining aid to avert bankruptcy.
"Investors are very nervous because the chance of a default
has clearly increased," said Koen De Leus, senior economist at
KBC in Brussels. "But I believe that Greek politicians
understand the seriousness of the issue and will ultimately
arrive at a common ground to have an agreement with the
creditors."
The benchmark French CAC 40 index was down 0.8
percent by 0823 GMT in cautious trading, mirroring losses in the
United States on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
hinted at a possible rate hike this year.
In comments made after European markets closed Yellen said
that delaying a policy tightening until employment and inflation
hit targets risked overheating the economy.
Trading volumes in Europe were expected to be thin as
several markets in countries including the United Kingdom,
Germany and the United States were shut for holidays.
Italy's FTSE MIB fell 2.1 percent, led lower by
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. It fell 3.2 percent after
the New York Times reported on Saturday that the company's Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne sent an email to General Motors Co
Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra in March suggesting combining
the automakers, but was rebuffed.
Shares in UBI Banca also fell 3 percent after
Director General Francesco Iorio departed the Italian lender to
become the chief executive of smaller rival Popolare Vicenza.
Spain's IBEX fell 1.8 percent after the ruling
People's Party took a battering in regional and local elections
on Sunday. Voters punished Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy for four
years of severe spending cuts and a string of corruption
scandals.