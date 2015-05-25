European stocks fall on Greek and Spanish political concerns

* Greece's ATG index falls on renewed debt default worries
* Spanish stock market drops after local election results
* Volumes thin with London, Frankfurt and New York closed
* Monte Paschi shares rise after launching new rights issue
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 25 European shares fell on Monday,
with the Spanish and Greek stock markets hit by investors'
concerns over Greece's debt problems and a poor local election
result for the government in Madrid.
Athens' main ATG equity index fell 3.1 percent as the
Greek government said on Monday that it intended to make good on
its debt obligations but urgently needed aid to be able to do
so. The ATG is down by around 1.5 percent since the start of
2015, underperforming other European stock markets.
The Greek government's comments came as several senior
officials insisted Athens had no money to pay a loan installment
due next week.
Spain's IBEX equity index fell 2 percent after the
ruling People's Party took a battering in regional and local
elections on Sunday. Voters punished Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy for four years of severe spending cuts and a string of
corruption scandals.
Most investors expect Greece to remain in the euro zone, and
record low interest rates and other economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank have enabled European stock
markets to rally this year, despite the Greek uncertainty.
Nevertheless, traders said the latest developments from
Athens and Madrid made some investors wary.
"There is no doubting that Greece has become a frequent
recurring risk to investor sentiment in recent months, and there
is potential for investor sentiment to be pulled down even
further by the news that anti-austerity parties were declared
victorious in several local elections in Spain," said FXTM
analyst Jameel Ahmad.
The pullback in European stocks mirrored losses on Wall
Street on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
hinted at a possible rate hike this year.
France's CAC-40 stock index dropped 0.5 percent
while Italy's FTSE MIB fell 2.1 percent, impacted by a
drop in the shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Fiat declined 3.1 percent after the New York Times reported
that the company's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne sent an
email to General Motors' Chief Executive Officer Mary
Barra in March suggesting combining the automakers, but was
rebuffed.
However, shares in Italian bank Monte Paschi
surged 11.3 percent after the lender launched its second rights
issue in less than a year to repair its balance sheet.
Trading volumes were thin with the London, Frankfurt and New
York stock markets shut for public holidays.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine
Evans and Susan Fenton)