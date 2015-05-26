Spanish and Greek concerns peg back European shares

* Government's defeat in local election hit Spanish stocks
* Ryanair's shares rise after airline's profits surge
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 26 European stock markets stumbled
on Tuesday as Greece's debt problems and a battering for Spain's
government in local elections offset a rise in airline shares.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both fell
0.3-0.4 percent. The FTSEurofirst remains up nearly 20 percent
since the start of 2015.
Irish airline Ryanair surged 6.3 percent after
posting higher profits. Its rival Aer Lingus also rose
after Ireland's prime minister said the government would discuss
the sale of its stake in the airline.
However, Spanish banking stocks underperformed.
Popular, Sabadell and Caixabank
all fell after Spain's ruling PP party suffered its worst defeat
in over 20 years in local elections, reflecting voter discontent
at four years of austerity.
Although the weekend's election result had already hit
Spanish stocks, trading had been thin elsewhere on Monday with
markets in London, Frankfurt and New York shut for public
holidays.
Spain's benchmark IBEX equity index retreated a
further 0.2 percent on Tuesday, suffering its worst two-day fall
in around five weeks.
Greece's main ATG equity index recovered from a 3.1
percent fall on Monday to stand 1.2 percent higher, but the
index has made zero gains since the start of 2015,
underperforming rallies on other European stock markets.
Greece must repay four loans totalling 1.6 billion euros
($1.76 billion) to the International Monetary Fund next month,
starting with a 300 million euro payment on June 5.
If no deal is reached with the EU/IMF for new loans to be
disbursed to Athens, Greece is likely to default on the IMF loan
repayment. This would start a process that could lead Greece out
of the euro zone.
Most investors expect Greece to remain inside it, and record
low interest rates and other economic stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank have enabled European stock markets to
rally this year, despite the Greek uncertainty.
Nevertheless, traders said the latest developments from
Athens and Madrid made some investors wary.
"We are a bit in no-man's land at the moment," said Mirabaud
Securities' senior equity sales trader John Plassard.
Shares in telecoms group Altice fell after bid
rival Charter Communications neared an agreement to buy
Time Warner, people familiar with the matter said.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena also slumped following
the Italian bank's 3-billion euro cash call.
