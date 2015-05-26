European shares stumble on Spanish and Greek worries

* Government defeat in local election impacts Spanish stocks
* Ryanair shares rise after airline's profits surge
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 26 European stock markets stumbled
on Tuesday as Greece's debt problems and a battering for Spain's
government in local elections offset a rise in airline shares.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.8
percent and 1 percent respectively. The FTSEurofirst remains up
nearly 20 percent since the start of 2015.
Irish airline Ryanair surged 5.4 percent after
posting higher profits. Its rival Aer Lingus also rose
after Ireland's prime minister said the government would discuss
the sale of its stake in the airline.
However, Spanish banking stocks underperformed.
Popular, Sabadell and Caixabank
all fell after Spain's ruling PP party suffered its worst defeat
in over 20 years in local elections, reflecting voter discontent
at four years of austerity.
Although the weekend's election result had already hit
Spanish stocks on Monday, trading had been thin on that day
since markets in London, Frankfurt and New York were shut for
public holidays.
Spain's benchmark IBEX index retreated a further 0.7
percent on Tuesday, with the market at one stage suffering its
worst two-day fall in around five weeks.
Greece's main ATG equity index recovered slightly
from a 3.1 percent fall on Monday to rise 1.1 percent, but the
index has made zero gains since the start of 2015,
underperforming rallies on other European stock markets.
Greece and its Europeans creditors on Tuesday sought to play
down fears that Athens would default on a payment to the
International Monetary Fund next week.
Lacking cash to pay public sector salaries, pensions and
debt obligations, senior members of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's government have said openly that Greece does not have
the money to pay 300 million euros to the IMF on June 5.
"I think an element of default from Greece is being factored
into the marketplace," said Mike Turner, European equity options
broker at XBZ Ltd.
Most investors expect Greece to remain within the euro zone
even if it misses some payments.
Record low interest rates and other economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank have also enabled
European stocks to rally this year, despite the Greek problems.
Nevertheless, traders said the latest developments from
Athens and Madrid made some investors wary.
"We are a bit in no-man's land at the moment," said Mirabaud
Securities' senior equity sales trader John Plassard.
Shares in telecoms group Altice fell after its bid
rival Charter Communications, controlled by cable
industry pioneer John Malone, offered to buy Time Warner Cable
for $56 billion.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena also slumped following
the Italian bank's 3-billion euro cash call.
