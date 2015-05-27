European shares gain, Generali up on dividend commitment

| LONDON
LONDON May 27 European shares rose on Wednesday
after sharp declines in the previous session, with Italy's
biggest insurer Generali gaining after committing to boost
dividends and enzymes maker Novozymes advancing on a UBS
upgrade.
Shares in Generali progressed by 2 percent after
the company said it would pay cumulative dividends of more than
5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to the end of 2018, as it focuses
on increasing cash generation and building a solid capital base.
Novozymes, the world's largest maker of
industrial enzymes, also rose 2.8 percent after UBS raised its
stance on the stock to "buy" from "sell".
At 0711 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,608.86 points after
falling to a one-week low in the previous session.
Energy shares were also in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600
Oil and gas index rising 0.4 percent, as oil prices
rebounded on expectations that U.S. crude stocks could
fall for a fourth straight week.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)