European shares dip as uncertainty over Greece continues

By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 28 European shares slipped on
Thursday, as uncertainty over Greece's debt problems held back
the region's stock markets.
European equities had rallied on Wednesday on reports of a
staff-level agreement between Greece and its creditors, until
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said not much
progress had been made.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index was down 1.5
percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent decline on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index. The ATG is up
around 1.5 percent since the start of 2015, less than the 18
percent gain by the FTSEurofirst 300.
Desperate to get more funds before it runs out of cash, the
Greek government has alternated between lashing out at its
creditors, especially the International Monetary Fund, and
declaring a deal is just around the corner.
Most investors expect Greece to remain within the euro zone
even if it misses some payments.
Record-low interest rates and other economic stimulus by the
European Central Bank have helped European stocks to rally this
year. But traders said the lack of progress over Greece was
making some investors wary.
"Overall sentiment remains neutral with markets likely to be
confined to range-trading for most of the day as traders are
remaining on the sidelines listening out for new developments
where Greece is concerned," said Markus Huber, senior sales
trader at Peregine & Black.
Mike Reuter, a trader at brokerage Tradition, also said the
Greek stalemate could cause more market weakness on Friday.
However, European technology shares outperformed,
boosted by takeover speculation after Reuters reported that
Avago Technologies was close to an agreement to buy
Broadcom Corp.
European chip-makers Infineon and STM
rose 5.3 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.
