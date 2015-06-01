Pharma and real estate firms help European shares to edge higher

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct
* Roche advances on encouraging update
* Real estate shares gain on positive note
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 1 European equities rose in late
trading on Monday, with Roche leading drug stocks
higher following an encouraging company update and real estate
shares getting some support from a positive sector note from JP
Morgan.
Shares in Roche rose 2 percent, helping the European
healthcare index to rise 1.1 percent, after the
drugmaker's cancer immunotherapy drug Atezolizumab was found to
reduce tumors in two thirds of lung cancer patients when
combined with chemotherapy.
The STOXX Europe 600 real estate index rose 1
percent, with traders attributing the rise to a positive note by
JP Morgan, raising it target price for stocks of companies
including British Land, Great Portland and
Land Securities, up 0.8 to 1.4 percent.
"We ... maintain our preference for higher growth potential
markets in the UK, Ireland and Spain," JP Morgan analysts said
in the note, adding that they saw a 9.7 percent upside potential
for the sector.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.3 percent at 1,589.86 points by 1423 GMT after shedding
2 percent the previous week. The index is still up about 16
percent so far this year.
Gains, however, were capped by a decline in energy stocks
after crude oil prices fell on expectations that OPEC production
would remain high, stoking worries of oversupply. The European
oil and gas index fell 0.6 percent.
Investors kept a close eye on Greece, which missed a
self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement with its
international lenders for a cash-for-reforms deal, giving
investors reason for caution. Without a deal Athens risks
default or bankruptcy in weeks.
But some analysts remained optimistic.
"We are hopeful that in the end there will be a deal. It may
not be what either party really wants, but the only possibility
is a compromise," Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital
Wealth Management, said. "We are seeing some fatigue, but still
constructively bullish for equities."
Among other movers, shares in Vestas Wind declined
4.8 percent, the top fallers on the FTSEurofirst 300, after
Citigroup analysts downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold".
"Vestas' growth profile does not appear as compelling as the
cap goods sector," the analysts wrote in a note.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Liisa Tuhkanen;
Editing by Toby Chopra)