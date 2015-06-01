European shares end steady as oil stocks offset real estate rally

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 steadies at close
* Roche advances on encouraging update
* Real estate shares gain on positive note
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 1 European equities steadied at the
close on Monday, with stronger real estate and healthcare
offsetting weaker energy stocks, which tracked a sharp drop in
crude oil prices.
Roche rose 1.3 percent, helping the European
healthcare index to rise 1 percent, after the
drugmaker's cancer immunotherapy drug Atezolizumab was found to
reduce tumours in two thirds of lung cancer patients when
combined with chemotherapy.
The STOXX Europe 600 real estate index gained 1.3
percent, with traders attributing the rise to a positive note by
JP Morgan, raising its target price for stocks of companies
including British Land, Great Portland and
Land Securities. Their shares rose 0.8 to 1.6 percent.
"We ... maintain our preference for higher growth potential
markets in the UK, Ireland and Spain," JP Morgan analysts said
in the note, adding that they saw a 9.7 percent upside potential
for the sector.
However, gains were eclipsed by losses in energy stocks
after oil prices fell more than 1 percent on a strong dollar and
worries of stubbornly high supplies as OPEC prepared to stick to
production targets when they meet this week.
The European oil and gas index fell 0.8 percent,
while the regional basic resources index dropped 0.9
percent following concerns about the metals demand in major
consuming countries such as China.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.06 percent higher at 1,587.29 points after moving in and
out of negative territory earlier in the day. The index shed 2
percent last week, but is still up about 16 percent this year.
Investors kept a close eye on Greece, which missed a
self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement with its
international lenders. Without a cash-for-reforms deal, Athens
risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.
But some analysts remained optimistic.
"We are hopeful that in the end there will be a deal. It may
not be what either party really wants, but the only possibility
is a compromise," Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital
Wealth Management, said. "We are seeing some fatigue, but still
constructively bullish for equities."
Among other movers, shares in Vestas Wind declined
4.8 percent, the top faller on the FTSEurofirst 300, after
Citigroup analysts downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold".
"Vestas' growth profile does not appear as compelling as the
cap goods sector," the analysts wrote in a note.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Liisa Tuhkanen;
Editing by Toby Chopra)