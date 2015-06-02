Wolseley help European shares inch up; eyes on Greece, inflation

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON, June 2 European shares inched higher at the open on Tuesday, keeping within their recent range as investors awaited euro zone inflation data due later in the day and developments out of Greece's negotiations with it creditors.
British plumbing supplies group Wolseley led gains, rising 1.9 percent at 0704 GMT after it posted a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong performances in all of its key regions.
The leaders of Germany, France and Greece's international creditor institutions agreed late on Monday to work with "real intensity" in the coming days as they try to clinch a deal in debt negotiations with Athens.
"It (the market) is inside ranges every day although the ranges are quite wide," Justin Haque, a trader at brokerage Hobart, said.
"The real money is still sitting on the sidelines because God knows what's going to happen to Greece."
Investors will be looking out for German unemployment data at 0755 GMT and a euro zone inflation reading due just over an hour later. Inflation expectations for the currency bloc have picked up recently, partly due to rebounding oil prices.
The European Central Bank, which launched an asset purchase programme to stimulate inflation earlier this year, holds a policy meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.