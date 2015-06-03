REFILE-European shares turn flat after Draghi raises inflation forecasts

(Refiles to fix typographical error in 4th paragraph)
* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.1 pct
* Adidas rises after FIFA president resigns
* Amadeus slips on Lufthansa ticket surcharge
By Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 3 European shares turned flat late
on Wednesday, mirroring a selloff in German bonds, after the
European Central Bank raised its inflation forecasts and said it
would look through any debt market volatility.
Main indexes gave away early gains while the euro rose
broadly and German Bund yields soared after ECB President Mario
Draghi said the bank would maintain a steady policy and look
through bond market volatility.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent at 1,573.90 points at 1411 GMT, after trading as high as
1,586.92 points before Draghi's comments.
"What people are slightly disappointed about is that it
doesn't sound like Draghi wants to do more in the short term...
(and) any rise in the euro will put pressure on equities,"
Veronika Pechlaner, European fund manager at Ashburton, said.
"The only wording he used was that we should get used to
periods of volatility, and in the market's terms, that's not
good enough."
The overall market was helped into positive territory by
market supermarket groups Ahold and Delhaize
, after media reports suggesting merger talks between
the two could come to a successful conclusion as early as June.
Shares in Ahold and Delhaize rose 4.4 percent and 6.9
percent respectively. The two companies are in talks to create a
top 20 global retailer with a major presence in the United
States. A deal would see a combined retailer worth around 23
billion euros ($26 billion).
Germany's DAX advanced 0.9 percent, helped by a 1.2
percent rise in Adidas after FIFA President Sepp
Blatter said he would step down in the wake of a corruption
scandal.
Adidas is a sponsor of soccer's global governing body and
experts said Blatter's resignation would be a major relief for
the organisation's sponsors.
Spanish travel booking technology company Amadeus
fell 9.3 percent after German airline Lufthansa said
it would levy a 16-euro surcharge on tickets not booked on their
website. Analysts said there were concerns that others would
want to do the same.
Greece's Athex index was up 4.4 percent before talks
between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker later on Wednesday,
with traders saying there was a chance some accord could be
found to stave off the latest threat of default.
"Overall there is still some optimism that a deal will be
struck in the end but for now uncertainty is likely to
continue," Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black,
said.
