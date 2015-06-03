REFILE-European shares turn flat after Draghi raises inflation forecasts

(Refiles to fix typographical error in 4th paragraph)

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.1 pct

* Adidas rises after FIFA president resigns

* Amadeus slips on Lufthansa ticket surcharge

By Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa

LONDON, June 3 European shares turned flat late on Wednesday, mirroring a selloff in German bonds, after the European Central Bank raised its inflation forecasts and said it would look through any debt market volatility.

Main indexes gave away early gains while the euro rose broadly and German Bund yields soared after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would maintain a steady policy and look through bond market volatility.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,573.90 points at 1411 GMT, after trading as high as 1,586.92 points before Draghi's comments.

"What people are slightly disappointed about is that it doesn't sound like Draghi wants to do more in the short term... (and) any rise in the euro will put pressure on equities," Veronika Pechlaner, European fund manager at Ashburton, said.

"The only wording he used was that we should get used to periods of volatility, and in the market's terms, that's not good enough."

The overall market was helped into positive territory by market supermarket groups Ahold and Delhaize , after media reports suggesting merger talks between the two could come to a successful conclusion as early as June.

Shares in Ahold and Delhaize rose 4.4 percent and 6.9 percent respectively. The two companies are in talks to create a top 20 global retailer with a major presence in the United States. A deal would see a combined retailer worth around 23 billion euros ($26 billion).

Germany's DAX advanced 0.9 percent, helped by a 1.2 percent rise in Adidas after FIFA President Sepp Blatter said he would step down in the wake of a corruption scandal.

Adidas is a sponsor of soccer's global governing body and experts said Blatter's resignation would be a major relief for the organisation's sponsors.

Spanish travel booking technology company Amadeus fell 9.3 percent after German airline Lufthansa said it would levy a 16-euro surcharge on tickets not booked on their website. Analysts said there were concerns that others would want to do the same.

Greece's Athex index was up 4.4 percent before talks between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker later on Wednesday, with traders saying there was a chance some accord could be found to stave off the latest threat of default.

"Overall there is still some optimism that a deal will be struck in the end but for now uncertainty is likely to continue," Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said.

Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v

Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v

Today's European research round-up

(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)