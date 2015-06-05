REFILE-European shares fall as Greece delays payment; eyes on payrolls

(Refiles to clarify quote in paragraph 5)
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct, Greece's ATG down 3.1 pct
* FTSEurofirst eyes steepest weekly loss of 2015
* Greece delays IMF payment; eyes on NFPs as yields rise
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 5 European shares traded lower on
Friday, setting a regional index on course for its steepest
weekly fall so far this year, after Greece delayed a debt
payment and as caution prevailed before U.S. employment data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1
percent at 1,543.66 points at 0759 GMT. Greece's Athex General
Composite index was down 3.1 percent.
Greece delayed the payment to the International Monetary
Fund, due on Friday, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras demanded
changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to
stave off default.
The FTSEurofirst is down 4.6 percent since the start of the
week, setting it on course for its biggest weekly fall since
December against a volatile market backdrop in which yields on
German Bunds rose to eight-month highs on Thursday and the euro
has yo-yoed against the dollar.
The movement in bond yields reflects rising inflation
expectations in the euro zone, compounded by the European
Central Bank's stated unwillingness to act to counter market
volatility.
"I would stay short (stocks) until there is more clarity on
Greece," Mike Reuter, a trader at Tradition, said.
He said the current, unusual correlation between German
government bonds, traditionally a safe asset, and shares was
unlikely to last, with the former likely to do well if Greece
defaulted and the latter to rebound if it didn't.
In this context, investors were awaiting U.S. jobs data, due
at 1230 GMT and expected to underpin expectations of a rate hike
as early as September.
This would likely further lift bond yields across the world
but might benefit euro zone shares by pushing down the euro.
Economists polled by Reuters expect May's non-farm payrolls
report to show U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs.
"It's going to have to be higher than 300,000 to reawaken
thoughts of a June (U.S. rate) hike," Andy Ash, head of sales at
ADM Investor Services, said.
Switzerland's Syngenta was the biggest faller on
the FTSEurofirst, down 2.5 percent on worries about regulatory
hurdles for its deal with U.S. agrochemicals firm Monsanto.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; editing by John
Stonestreet)