European shares fall as debt woes hit Greek stocks

(Updates prices, adds comment)
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct, Greece's ATG down 4.7 pct
* FTSEurofirst eyes steepest weekly loss of 2015
* Greece delays IMF payment; eyes on NFPs as yields rise
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 5 European shares dropped on
Friday, setting a regional index on course for its steepest
weekly fall so far this year as the Athens stock market slid
after Greece delayed a debt payment.
Greece's benchmark Athex General Composite (ATG)
index tumbled 4.7 percent, underperforming a 1 percent decline
on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was
on track for its biggest weekly decline since December.
Switzerland's Syngenta was among the worst
performers on the FTSEurofirst, retreating 2.8 percent on
worries about regulatory hurdles for its deal with U.S.
agrochemicals firm Monsanto.
Greece delayed the payment to the International Monetary
Fund, due on Friday, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras demanded
changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to
stave off default.
The lingering uncertainty over Greece's debt problems has
come against a volatile market backdrop in which yields on
German Bunds rose to eight-month highs earlier this week.
Mike Reuter, a trader at brokerage Tradition, backed staying
"short" - namely betting on further falls - on equities while
the Greek situation remained unclear.
London Capital Group's head analyst Brenda Kelly added that
investors remained unconvinced by the Greek government.
"Assurances from Prime Minister Tsipras that Greece will
remain in the euro have not exactly soothed investor sentiment
today," said Kelly.
U.S. DATA
Investors were also awaiting U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT
and expected to underpin expectations of a rate hike as early as
September.
This would probably further lift bond yields across the
world but might benefit euro zone shares by pushing down the
euro on currency markets, traders said, with a weak euro
typically good for European exporters.
Economists polled by Reuters expect May's non-farm payrolls
report to show U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs.
"It's going to have to be higher than 300,000 to reawaken
thoughts of a June (U.S. rate) hike," said Andy Ash, head of
sales at ADM Investor Services.
(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen and Sudip Kar-Gupta;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)