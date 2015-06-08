Deutsche Bank outperforms weaker European stock markets

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON, June 8 European shares fell on Monday, weighed down by a drop in agrochemicals group Syngenta although Deutsche Bank outperformed to surge higher after boardroom changes at the German bank.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent.
Syngenta was the worst-performing stock on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, slipping 2.1 percent after the company rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm Monsanto .
However, shares in Deutsche Bank rose 7.2 percent after the company purged its leadership on Sunday, appointing Briton John Cryan as chief executive to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganise the bank.
"The changes had to be made. There may be some short-term volatility with the share price but, all in all, it should be a positive for the stock," said JNF Capital investment manager Edward Smyth. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.