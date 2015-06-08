Deutsche Bank outperforms weaker Europe stock markets

(Updates)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent

LONDON, June 8 Deutsche Bank shares surged more than 5 percent on Monday on boardroom changes at Germany's largest lender, outperforming weakness in European markets led by energy and mining stocks.

Drinks group Diageo also rose after a report said a Brazilian billionaire was considering a bid, while Europe's biggest biotech company Actelion lifted sharply on reported interest from Shire.

But European energy and mining shares were down more than 1 percent, with oil prices slipping on news of a slide in China's fuel imports and in the wake of OPEC's decision to maintain its production target.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 1,536.73 points at 1107 GMT, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent.

European shares have recently taken a hit from turbulence in the credit market, where a rollercoaster sell-off in bonds has unsettled investors after years of cheap central-bank money and low volatility. German bund yields were higher on Monday.

Traders and investors welcomed Deutsche Bank's purge of its leadership, when it appointed Briton John Cryan as chief executive to replace Anshu Jain on Sunday.

"We do not foresee a dramatic change in strategy or capital raising, but market confidence on delivery should...increase," Jefferies analyst Omar Fall said.

Syngenta fell 0.8 percent after the company rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm Monsanto.

A pick-up in corporate takeover activity, coupled with economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB), have helped push European shares higher this year, and limited the impact from Greece's debt problems.

The European Union's exasperation with Greece burst into the open on Sunday when its chief executive rebuked leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and warned that time was running out to conclude a debt deal to avert a damaging Greek default.

France's Finance Minister said on Monday that Greek exit from the euro would "not be serious" for the euro zone's economy or its finances although he added that it would damage the cause of European integration.

The FTSEurofirst remains up by around 13 percent since the start of 2015, although it is down 7 percent from peaks reached in April, partly due to the lingering worries over Greece.

Some traders expected the region's stock markets to make little progress in the near-term while the Greek issues remained unresolved.

Greek shares rose 0.8 percent on Monday. "We're treading water on the markets while the Greek situation remains uncertain," said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Alistair Smout and Andrew Heavens)