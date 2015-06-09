European shares hit new one-month low, HSBC dips

COLUMN-Copper market focus shifts back to unpredictable supply: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
LONDON, June 9 European shares fell on Tuesday to extend a recent losing streak, tracking a drop in U.S. stocks, with HSBC slightly lower after announcing a drastic restructuring plan.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 1,522.18 points by 0706 GMT, tracking a fall on Wall Street as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve may raise rates as soon as September.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell to a new 1-month low, dropping for the sixth straight session.
HSBC dipped 0.5 percent after it said it would cut almost 50,000 jobs from its payroll, take an axe to its investment bank and shrink its risk weighted assets by $290 billion in an effort to improve its sluggish performance. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.