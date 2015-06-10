European shares fall for seventh session, tech shares slip

LONDON, June 10 European shares dropped for a
seventh straight session on Wednesday to trade near a
3-1/2-month low, with French IT services company Capgemini
falling sharply after saying it raised 505.8 million
euros ($573 million) in a capital increase.
Capgemini shares fell 2 percent, putting pressure on
European technology stocks, which were down 1.2 percent
and were the biggest sectoral decliners in Europe.
Shares in Weir Group also dropped 2.8 percent after
the Scottish industrial engineering company said the second
quarter was proving to be very challenging for its oil & gas
division.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell for a seventh straight session and was down 0.4 percent at
1,516.85 points by 0714 GMT. The index ended 0.4 percent lower
in the previous session after falling to 1,507.72, its lowest
level since mid-February.
($1 = 0.8827 euros)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)