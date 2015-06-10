Europe shares snap losing streak

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 pct
* Traders cite oversold levels, lack of liquidity
* Sainsbury's gains after reporting sales figures
* Tech shares fall as Cap Gemini and AMS slip
(Updates with closing prices, adds Greece report)
By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 10 European shares snapped a
six-day losing streak on Wednesday, with German equities
rebounding from their lowest level since February as traders
said the recent sell-off had gone too far.
Traders also cited a Bloomberg report that suggested Germany
might be considering a staggered deal on aid to Greece.
Stocks have taken a hit from recent wild swings in
fixed-income markets. German bund yields rose above 1 percent on
Wednesday for the first time since September, just months after
the European Central Bank began a bond-buying plan to revive
growth in the euro zone economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.7 percent,
its biggest one-day gain since early May, with all top industry
sectors in positive territory. Traders pointed to a
still-favourable economic and earnings backdrop for equities
despite the sell-off.
"Europe is not exactly cheap on an absolute basis but
relative to other regions it remains attractive ... Corporates
have cash on the balance sheet," said Natixis Asset Management's
head of European equities, Yves Maillot. He said that the
volatility had seen investors cut back stocks in favour of cash.
The relative strength index (RSI) for the FTSEurofirst 300
index was hovering close to 30 -- a technically "oversold"
condition that often results in a bounce-back.
The German DAX index rose 2.4 percent, almost
erasing the past week's losses but still leaving it down 9
percent since April highs.
"The correction in the DAX was so strong that at some point
buyers were poised to come in ... Liquidity is not good, so it
doesn't take a lot of buy interest to move the market this way,"
said Claus Mose, a Luxembourg-based trader at Sparinvest.
British supermarket Sainsbury's was up 4.5 percent
after reporting sales figures in line with the consensus
forecast.
"There are some signs that future progress may be possible
in non-food areas such as clothing, general merchandising and
financial services," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
Shares in Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered
rose 5.8 percent, with traders saying one reason for the rise
was the possibility that Finance Minister George Osborne might
tweak Britain's bank levy in a speech later on Wednesday.
IT services firm Cap Gemini underperformed after
it raised 505.8 million euros ($570.7 million).
AMS slumped 21 percent following a report in Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that the sensor manufacturer had
lost a key contract with Apple. AMS said later it was
not in a position to comment on a specific customer relationship
but was convinced of its strong market position.
Among other movers, Weir Group shares dropped 0.4
percent after the Scottish industrial engineering company said
the second quarter was proving to be very challenging for its
oil & gas division.
