European shares surrender weekly gains at Greek impasse

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.9 pct
* Greece's Athex drops 5.9 pct
* Falls come in thin volumes
* Profit warning hits Zodiac Aerospace shares
By Alistair Smout and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 12 European shares slid on Friday,
evaporating gains since Monday as investors shed risky assets
following another week when Greece and its international
creditors have been unable to reach a debt deal.
Shares were whipsawed in thin volumes as traders tracked
updates on the progress of talks.
Although officials from the European Union and Germany
played down the International Monetary Fund's decision to leave
talks on Thursday, initially supporting markets, Greece then
said it would not cross "red lines" despite the pressure.
Shares jolted into negative territory, with few signs of the
breakthrough that is needed to avert a default and Greece's
possible ejection from the currency bloc.
While the FTSEurofirst 300 rallied slightly off its
lows after Greece said it was ready to restart talks shortly
before the close, Greek markets had already shut.
"Time is running out for Greece. To clinch a deal at the 18
June Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers, in time for the 30
June expiry of the current bailout deal, the Greek government
has to shift its position very soon," Holger Schmieding, chief
economist at Berenberg, said in a note.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.9 percent at
1,544.25 points, flat for the week despite a strong rally in the
last two sessions.
Volumes were light, with little over 80 percent of the
90-day average volume traded.
Greece's ATG index was down 5.9 percent, having
rallied over 8 percent on Thursday. It is down 1.5 percent for
the week.
While the drop in European shares was in light volumes, it
was broad-based, with Germany's DAX down 1.2 percent
and France's CAC down 1.4 percent.
The aerospace sector was a drag on markets before next
week's Paris Air Show, with Zodiac Aerospace shares
down 5.4 percent after a profit warning linked to seat
manufacturing delays. Airbus Group was down 1.6 percent
after its chief was quoted as confirming 2015 goals.
As a revival in mergers and acquisitions buoys global
equities, German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf fell 1.6
percent after its chief told a German newspaper he was not
interested in selling.
UK clothing brand Ted Baker rose 1.2 percent after
it reported a rise in first-quarter revenues.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby
Chopra)