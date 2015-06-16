European shares extend fall as jitters over Greece build

LONDON, June 16 European stocks fell for a third
straight day on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly worried
about a lack of progress in negotiations between Greece and its
creditors.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4
percent at 1,513.58 points. The index was within 0.3 percent of
a 3-1/2 month low hit in the previous week, having fallen 1.6
percent on Monday, its biggest loss since late May.
Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday
after talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit
faltered, prompting Germany's EU commissioner to say the time
had come to prepare for a "state of emergency".
(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by
Francesco Canepa)