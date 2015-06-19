European shares advance, Greek stocks hover near 3-year lows

* Athens' ATG remains close to 3-year lows
* Copenhagen stocks rise after Denmark election result
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 19 European shares gained ground on
Friday, boosted by a rise in French telecom stocks and at
steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, although concern over Greece
kept a lid on the progress.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.1
percent, as did the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
. Germany's DAX advanced 1 percent while
France's CAC climbed 1.1 percent.
French telecoms group Numericable rose 4.1
percent, lifted by an upbeat note from broker Kepler, while
Orange also progressed 1.8 percent after France
announced a mobile spectrum sale.
Thyssenkrupp advanced 3.6 percent after Citigroup upgraded
its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
European indexes also rode on the coat-tails of a strong
performance on Wall Street on Thursday, where the Nasdaq
Composite surpassed its last standing milestone from the dotcom
era when it set a record intraday high.
Nevertheless, some traders remained cautious because of the
the deadlock between Greece and its creditors.
Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to
try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated
and government revenue slumped as the Greek debt talks drag on.
Athens' benchmark ATG index slipped 0.3 percent to
hover near three-year lows reached earlier in the week, with the
ATG down 17 percent so far in 2015, underperforming a 13 percent
rise on the FTSEurofirst.
Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures,
said the uncertainty over Greece meant he would avoid betting on
short-term future gains.
"We're really only up on the back of the strength in the
U.S., but I'd still be inclined to sell the rallies because of
the Greek situation. It would be a brave man who goes in 'long'
into the weekend," said Griffiths.
DANISH STOCKS RISE
Denmark's benchmark equity index rose 1.2 percent
after Danish voters ousted Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt
in an election on Thursday and handed power to an opposition
centre-right alliance including a eurosceptic, anti-immigrant
party which made huge gains.
Denmark, along with many other countries, has launched
economic stimulus measures such as interest rate cuts in order
to boost trade and business.
Similar measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) have
also cushioned the blows to European financial markets from the
problems with Greece, enabling some investors to maintain a
positive attitude in spite of the worries over Athens.
"There is always opportunity in crisis. You may have to
weather a little short-term pain should the worst case ensue,
but ultimately you will be rewarded," said Gary Paulin,
co-founder of brokerage Aviate Global.
