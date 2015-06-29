Euro stocks see worst day since 2011 as Greek crisis worsens

* Athens market shut as Greece imposes capital controls
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 29 European stock markets slid
lower on Monday, with southern European banks hit particularly
hard, after Greece closed its banks and imposed capital
controls.
Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Portugal's
PSI-20 indices all sank around 4 percent. So did the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, its worst
one-day percentage loss since late 2011. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.7 percent.
Greece faces defaulting on 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion)
of loans from the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. After
talks with Greece's lenders broke down at the weekend, the
European Central Bank froze funding to Greek banks. Athens was
forced to shut the banks to keep them from collapsing.
Greek banks will be closed and the Athens stock market shut
all week. Cash machines will re-open on Tuesday, but daily
withdrawals will be limited to 60 euros. The capital controls
are likely to last for many months.
Greece's problems have spread to other European banks. The
euro zone's banking index fell 5.5 percent as bond
yields rose in southern Europe.
"The peripheral markets are suffering," said Francois
Savary, chief strategist at Swiss bank Reyl.
BANKS SLIDE
Shares in Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
fell by 5 to 6 percent. Spain's Santander and
BBVA declined around 6 percent. So did France's BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale and Germany's
Deutsche Bank.
The exposure of overseas banks to Greece is relatively
modest, however. Banks - especially in France and Germany - sold
businesses and scaled back their Greek assets in the past three
years. But analysts said the developments in Greece had still
heightened risks across the euro zone.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index also surged,
approaching earlier peaks this year reached in January, in a
further sign of investor uncertainty.
Goldman Sachs wrote in a note that its base case remained
that Greece would stay in the euro zone, but the risks of its
leaving were rising.
"Greece needs to stay in the euro zone, but is that the best
for the rest of Europe? No. The best solution is to kick the
Greeks out," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
