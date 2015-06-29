Biggest one-day loss since 2011 for European stocks as Greek crisis deepens

* Athens market shut; Greece imposes capital controls
* Some $33 billion wiped off euro zone bank stocks
* Euro STOXX volatility index surges
By Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 29 Euro zone stocks suffered their
biggest one-day fall since 2011 on Monday, with southern
European banks in particular getting pummelled after Greece shut
its banks and imposed capital controls.
Some 30 billion euros ($33.30 billion) in market
capitalisation was wiped off euro zone banks as
investors dumped financial stocks, fearing the ripple effects of
a potential Greek exit from the euro zone.
The selling did not hit panic levels, however, with European
equities still up some 10 percent year-to-date and not far off
seven-year highs.
Some investors said they had started to look for buying
opportunities in the belief that the European Central Bank would
act to fend off any prolonged financial turmoil. Others said
they were still betting that a "Grexit" would be avoided.
"The reaction of financial markets today was negative but
there is no sense of panic," said Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen,
a strategist at NN Investment Partners.
"This signals that investors believe a workable solution can
still be found and a Grexit avoided but also that the
fundamental and policy environment are strong enough to deal
with the current situation in Greece.
The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index closed down
4.2 percent to 3,468.90 points, its worst day in four years.
Benchmark indexes in Portugal and Italy slid 5 percent.
European stock-market volatility surged to a fresh
six-month high. The turmoil saw several German companies rethink
plans for stock-market listings.
With the Athens stock exchange closed, U.S-listed Greek
assets absorbed much of the blow. One Greek bank's
U.S. shares slumped some 30 percent; a Greece ETF was
down 16 percent.
Greece is a small part of the European economy, but concern
was growing on Monday that its problems would spread to
peripheral euro economies like Portugal and Spain.
"There are real, genuine concerns about the spread of
contagion," said Chris Parkinson, head of research at
Christopher Street Capital.
But, he said, "this doesn't fundamentally change the risk
profiles of euro zone banks for the moment. I would imagine the
ECB will step in pretty soon with calming words, which could
help."
Eight of the 10 worst-performing stocks on the STOXX Europe
600 index were banks. Banco Comercial Portugues
, Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena and
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank fell 7 to 11 percent.
Travel operator TUI closed down 7
percent, weighed down not just by Greece but also an Islamist
shooting attack in Tunisia on Friday that killed 39 foreign
tourists.
More sanguine investors said the broader improving economic
backdrop and support from the ECB offset the Greek turbulence.
"We think that the current crisis -- whatever the outcome --
will probably not damage the longer-term prospects for European
equities," Barclays strategists wrote in a note to clients.
Goldman Sachs wrote in a note that its base case remained
that Greece would stay in the euro zone, even as the risks of
its departure were rising.
"Investors who were heavily exposed to Greece have cut their
exposure hugely ... But a drop of 10 percent for European stocks
is entirely possible (in the event of Greece leaving the euro
zone)," said Peter Dixon, equity strategist at Commerzbank.
"That's the price to pay for the markets, which have over
the course of the last couple of years really not taken into
account these risks."
