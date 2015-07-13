European stock futures signal lower open, focus on Greece

LONDON, July 13 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open for equities on Monday as euro zone leaders demanded that Athens enact key reforms this week before they open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the euro currency area.

Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was told to push legislation through parliament to convince his 18 partners in the euro zone to release immediate funds to avert a state bankruptcy and start negotiations on a third bailout programme estimated at up to 86 billion euros ($95.5 billion).

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , Britain's FTSE and France's CAC were down 0.5 to 1.0 percent by 0607 GMT.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)