European shares rise on Greek debt deal, led higher by banks

* Euro STOXX 50, FTSEurofirst 300 both up 1.6 pct
* Euro zone banking index rises 2.3 pct after Greek deal
* Mid-cap Alent surges 44 pct on M&A news
(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 13 European shares rose on Monday
after euro zone leaders reached an agreement to move forward
with a bailout loan for Greece to avert bankruptcy after
all-night talks in Brussels.
Euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its
sovereignty to outside supervision on Monday in return for
agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euro ($94.95 billion) bailout
to keep the country in the single currency.
The Athens Stock Exchange has been closed since June
26, but Greek equity assets listed in the United States climbed
on the news.
While markets cheered the fact that Greece looks set to
remain in the euro zone, there was still some caution, with the
deal yet to be passed by the parliaments of Greece, Germany and
elsewhere.
"We're seeing a relief rally ... and a shift back into a
modest 'risk-on' mood as some of the worst fears have been
removed," said Andrew Milligan, global head of strategy at
Standard Life Investments.
"As we go through the details, however, it's very clear that
there is a sizeable number of hurdles to jump over, especially
in Athens."
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
hit a two-week high and was up 1.6 percent by 1336 GMT. The
index has gained about 9 percent since last Tuesday's close.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.6
percent to 1,567.81 points, while Germany's DAX,
France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 rose by
between 0.7 percent and 1.9 percent.
The euro zone's banking index advanced 2.3 percent,
helped by gains for Societe Generale, Credit Agricole
and UniCredit, the shares of which were up
by between 2.2 percent and 3.1 percent
The region's volatility index, a crude indicator of
investor concern, dropped nearly 4 points to hit a two-week low.
Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management,
said that in the long run investors will try to find answers to
questions such as whether the deal Athens has agreed with its
European peers fundamentally resolves the issue of Greece's debt
burden.
Shares in mid-cap Alent spiked 44 percent after
U.S. chemicals maker Platform Specialty Products Corp
said it would buy the British company for about 1.35 billion
pounds ($2.09 billion) in cash to expand its portfolio and
reduce costs.
Among fallers, International Personal Finance
dropped 19.9 percent, the biggest drop on the STOXX Europe
, after a proposed law change in Poland that could hit
the company's results.
($1 = 0.9057 euros)
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by David Goodman)