European equity rally stalls as carmakers and energy stocks fall

* Auto stocks down as JP Morgan cuts China market forecasts
* Oil prices fall after Iran nuclear deal
* Gjensidige, Kuehne & Nagel rise after earnings
* European bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 14 European stocks slipped back on
Tuesday after a four-day rally, as carmakers fell on concerns
about the Chinese market and a landmark nuclear deal on Iran
undercut oil prices and energy stocks.
The deal between Iran and six global powers is set to ease
sanctions against Tehran and allow a gradual rise in its oil
exports, weighing further on already weak oil prices. The STOXX
600 Europe Oil & Gas Index weakened by 0.2 percent.
Carmakers also fell as JP Morgan cut its forecasts for the
Chinese auto market, a day after Brilliance China Automotive
Holdings, which makes BMW cars in China,
issued a profit warning.
JP Morgan also cut its price target on Volkswagen.
Volkswagen slid 3.6 percent to make it the worst-performing
stock in percentage terms on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index, which was down 0.1 percent.
"We remain a seller of German car stocks, especially BMW,"
said Gary Paulin, co-founder of brokerage Aviate Global.
GREEK HURDLES
The FTSEurofirst had gained about 9 percent over the last
week on hopes of a Greek debt deal.
However, just hours after Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras signed up for austerity in return for talks on an 86
billion euro ($95 billion) bailout, doubts were already emerging
about whether he could hold his government together.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index slipped 0.4
percent after hitting a two-week high on Monday, while German
utility RWE retreated 2.2 percent after UBS downgraded
RWE to "sell" from "neutral".
Among stocks gaining ground, Norwegian insurer Gjensidige
rose 1.8 percent after its earnings beat expectations,
while Switzerland's Kuehne und Nagel also climbed on
the back of a rise in its earnings.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up about 15 percent since the start
of 2015, with the Euro STOXX 50 up 14 percent.
($1 = 0.9059 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Louise
Ireland/Ruth Pitchford)