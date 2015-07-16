European shares hit 6-week high on Greece, Alfa Laval surges

LONDON, July 16 European shares climbed to a
six-week high on Thursday after the Greek parliament passed
sweeping austerity measures demanded by its lenders to open
talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece
in the euro.
Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval rose 10
percent after posting a bigger than expected rise in second
quarter core earnings.
Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group rose 4.8 percent
after saying it was upbeat in its full-year outlook. Its
first-half net profit, however, fell nearly 20 percent on a
strong franc and negative interest rates.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobile and Parts index was
up 1.4 percent, the top sectoral gainer, as demand for
mid-market brands and luxury autos pushed growth of new car
sales in Europe to the highest monthly rate in five and a half
years in June.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6
percent at 1,595.01 points by 0710 GMT after touching to
1,595.66, the highest level in more than six weeks.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)