European stock markets slip back as Greek relief rally fades

By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, July 17 European stocks slipped back
from six-week highs on Friday, with a recent Greece-driven
relief rally showing signs of fading, while a drop in the shares
of truck maker Volvo also weighed on equities.
The earnings season is just getting under way in Europe.
Friday's results brought forecast-beating numbers from mobile
network supplier Ericsson, appliance maker Electrolux
and fragrance firm Givaudan. Givaudan rose
around 4 percent, while Ericsson advanced 3.4 percent.
However, Volvo dropped 6.3 percent after the company warned
it expected little growth in North America in coming years.
The EuroSTOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, giving
up some of its gains from the previous session that were fuelled
by fresh expectations for a Greek debt deal and more European
Central Bank help for Greek banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed
flat, remaining near six-week highs.
"The earnings announcements are mixed and there is a little
bit of an anticlimax after the Greece headlines. A lot of people
did not expect the worst to happen and so money had already
poured in," said Markus Huber, trader at brokerage Peregrine &
Black.
INFLOWS
The ECB's measures have enabled European stock markets to
hold their ground in spite of persistent worries about Greece.
Europe and North America were the only regions with net
inflows over the past week, with equity inflows into Europe
rising to $4.1 billion, according to Jefferies.
While the profit-enhancing falls in the euro and oil prices
seen earlier this year are expected to have worked less of their
magic on company earnings in the second quarter than in the
first, European firms are still seen reporting an estimated 5
percent increase in second-quarter profits.
"Unless the ECB firewall breaks and contagion spreads
violently across the euro zone, there is upside to European
equities over the next 12 months even with our Grexit base
case," Citi strategists wrote in a note.
The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 indexes both remain up by
nearly 20 percent in 2015.
