European shares hit fresh six week highs, OCI surges

By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 20 European shares edged higher at
the open on Monday, lifted by a surge in Dutch firm OCI as it
confirmed that it was in merger talks.
The STOXX Europe 600 rose 0.4 percent, hitting a
new six week high.
Top riser was OCI, up 11 percent after the
Amsterdam-listed chemical company confirmed it is in advanced
merger talks with U.S. fertiliser maker CF Industries Holdings
Inc.
Norwegian peer Yara International rose 2.8 percent,
a top FTSEurofirst 300 riser. Yara sold a 50 percent
stake in its British fertiliser manufacturer to CF Industries,
its joint venture partner, three weeks ago and traders said
there could be further M&A activity in the sector.
"CF held talks with Yara last year... and we still see the
potential for continual activity in this space," said Atif
Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
The biggest faller on the FTSEurofirst 300 was Julius Baer
, down 2.6 percent after first-half net profit slid.
The Swiss asset manager took a $350 million charge towards
an expected settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation into how
the Swiss bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
Precious metal miners also came under pressure, with
Fresnillo down 2.3 percent after gold hit a 5 year low.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent,
hitting its highest level since May 29.
The market has rallied in recent weeks as Greece struck a
deal with its international lenders to avert bankruptcy.
Greek banks were reopening their branches across the country
on Monday after a three-week shutdown, officials said, although
the Athens Stock Exchange remained closed.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for swift aid talks
so Athens could also lift withdrawal limits, adding it would be
possible to talk about changing the maturities of Greece's debt
or reducing the interest Athens has to pay after the first
successful review of the new bailout package.
Euro zone banks rose 0.8 percent, a top sectoral
gainer.
However, traders said that while the market was still being
supported by progress in reach an agreement over Greece, the
market might pause after the recent rally, exposing "long" bets
on a rising market to future falls.
"The general market is still reacting positively to the
Greek news," Guardian's Latif said.
"Given the rally we have seen in the broader European market
we see this an opportune time to trim longs and add some
downside protection."
