European shares hit six-week highs, OCI surges

* FTSEurofirst 300up 0.5 pct, STOXX 600 up 0.5 pct
* Chemicals companies lifted by merger talk
* Julius Baer slides after tax-dodging charge
* Precious metal miners hit after gold drops to 5 year low
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 20 European shares rose to six-week
highs on Monday as Greece began to return to normality after a
deal to agree a new bailout package, with Dutch chemicals firm
OCI surging as it confirmed it was in merger talks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of European blue-chip stocks was
up 0.5 percent, hitting its highest level since May 29 at
1,621.31 points, while the broader STOXX Europe 600
rose 0.5 percent to 407.75 points.
Volatility has been cut in half in less than two weeks on
the prospect of a new deal to resolve Greece's debt crisis, with
Monday marking a first step in reopening Greek banks and paying
off billions of euros owed to international creditors.
"(There is) ongoing progress in the Greek debt crisis
following the deal agreement last week," Nomura strategists
wrote.
OCI was the top gainer, up 17 percent after the
Amsterdam-listed company confirmed it was in advanced merger
talks with U.S. fertiliser maker CF Industries Holdings Inc
.
Norwegian peer Yara International rose 2.6 percent.
Yara sold a 50 percent stake in its British fertiliser
manufacturer to CF Industries, its joint venture partner, three
weeks ago and traders said further M&A activity could follow.
"CF held talks with Yara last year ... and we still see the
potential for continual activity in this space," said Atif
Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
Swiss asset manager Julius Baer fell 2.6 percent
after its first-half net profit slid.
The firm took a $350 million charge towards an expected
settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation into how the Swiss
bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
Precious metal miners also came under pressure, with
Fresnillo down 4.1 percent after gold hit a five-year
low.
Greek banks were reopening their branches across the country
on Monday after a three-week shutdown, officials said, although
the Athens Stock Exchange remained closed.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Monday for swift
aid talks so Athens could also lift withdrawal limits, adding it
would be possible to talk about changing the maturities of
Greece's debt or reducing the interest Athens has to pay after
the first successful review of the new bailout package.
Euro zone banks rose 1 percent.
But while the market was still being supported by progress
towards an agreement to save Greece from bankruptcy, traders
warned the market might pause after the recent rally, exposing
"long" bets on a rising market to future falls.
"The general market is still reacting positively to the
Greek news," Guardian's Latif said.
"Given the rally we have seen in the broader European market
we see this an opportune time to trim longs and add some
downside protection."
