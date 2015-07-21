European shares edge higher, Norsk Hydro leads

LONDON, July 21 European shares edged higher in
early trading on Tuesday, with encouraging earnings updates from
several companies helping the market to hover just below a
six-week high.
Norsk Hydro shares rose 2.8 percent, the top gainer
in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the
aluminium maker posted second-quarter operating earnings above
expectations in spite of weaker metal prices.
Akzo Nobel was up 1.4 percent after the speciality
chemicals and paints maker said it was on track to meet its 2015
targets. The company posted second-quarter results that were
broadly in line due to tight cost control.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1
percent at 1,615.50 points by 0708 GMT after rising to a
six-week high in the previous session.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)