European shares fall, pulled down by drugmakers

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 1.1 percent
* Pharmaceuticals drop after Novartis results
* Gold miner Fresnillo rebounds
(Adds closing prices, detail)
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 21 European shares retreated on
Tuesday from their six-week high in the previous session, with
healthcare leading the market lower after Novartis
reported quarterly incomes below analysts' expectations.
The market extended losses in late trade, with poor U.S.
earnings from the likes of IBM putting pressure on Wall
Street and a strengthening euro hitting Europe's exporters.
The STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare Index was a top
sectoral faller, down 1.5 percent. Novartis dropped 2.1 percent
after the Swiss drugmaker reported a weak performance by its
eyecare division in the second quarter.
While the euro rallied on Tuesday, Novartis saw its results
hit by strong dollar last quarter, which traders said could hurt
earnings in general as investors anticipate an interest rate
increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"The move in Novartis today is largely down to a
strengthening dollar. Some of it was priced in, but it's going
to have a continuing effect moving forward," said Mark Foulds,
sales trader at ETX Capital.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1.1 percent at 1,596.34 points by the close after
rising to a six-week high in the previous session.
Gold prices stabilised on Tuesday just above a five-year
low, with precious metal miner Fresnillo up 3.7 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst 300 riser.
The price of gold had also been hit by a strong dollar. It
fell as much as 4 percent on Monday, wiping more than $8 billion
off the combined market value of global gold-mining companies.
"Much more action has been taking place in precious metals
... should the slump in commodities persist and intensify, many
will ask themselves if this is the precursor to another dip in
global growth," Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine &
Black, said.
The Greek stock market remained closed, with capital
controls still in place. The Greek government submitted
legislation to parliament on Tuesday required by its lenders to
start talks on a multi-billion euro rescue package. Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras has until Wednesday night to get those
measures adopted in parliament.
Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG rose
5.9 percent, the biggest gainer on the broader STOXX Europe 600
, after it reported a smaller than expected drop in
second-quarter core earnings.
Finnish paper producer Stora Enso fell 8.3
percent after it reported weaker-than-expected quarterly profit
due to production problems and higher costs.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up