European stocks hit by ripple effects from Apple

* FTSE 300 down 0.6 pct
* Technology shares hit by Apple disappointment
* Weak metals prices slam mining sector
* C.Suisse shares fall after report on possible M&A
* EasyJet, Danske Bank gain
(Updates with closing prices)
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 22 European shares dropped on
Wednesday, dragged down by tech stocks after Apple Inc's
revenue forecast fell short of estimates, as the
quarterly earnings season gathered pace in Europe and on Wall
Street.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top pan-European
shares closed down 0.6 percent at 1,586.46 points. It fell 1.1
percent in the previous session.
The STOXX Europe 600 Technology index shed 1.7
percent, with chip designer ARM Holdings among those
falling the most. ARM fell 6.6 percent after the results
from Apple, a major customer, despite posting a
32 percent rise in second-quarter profit.
German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor, another
company with ties to Apple, tumbled 5.2 percent.
"Apple is a really big company, and having disappointed a
little bit on the sales side of things, does tend to reverberate
around the world in technology stocks," said Wouter Sturkenboom,
a senior investment strategist at Russell Investments.
However, he said that in the broader context of receding
Greek fears, stock moves remained within the bounds of expected
volatility.
Another badly hit sector was mining and natural resources,
with the sector down 3.3 percent and Anglo American
hitting its lowest level since 2002, as weak metals prices,
worries over Chinese demand and discouraging company updates
soured sentiment.
Credit Suisse shares were among the worst
performers on the Swiss stock market after the Financial Times
reported the bank's new chief was sounding out investors for
support on a potential deal to bolster asset management.
French utility EDF fell 1.5 percent after the
European Commission ordered France to recover 1.37 billion euros
($1.5 billion) from the company because of a tax exemption
granted in 1997. The company said it would proceed with the
repayment but may appeal the decision.
UK telecoms company TalkTalk slumped 8.9 percent
after warning that competition was increasing in the broadband
market.
Danish lender Danske Bank rose 3.3 percent after
a significant earnings beat.
Europe's second-biggest budget carrier, easyJet,
also gained, jumping 4.9 percent on guidance for annual profit
growth of up to 14 percent.
"With all the concerns that the market has had about excess
capacity in the market and the likely impact on yields, we
believe that these results will be well received," Numis
analysts wrote in a note.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)