European shares steady as Credit Suisse results beat expectations

* FTSE 300 up 0.1 pct
* Credit Suisse gains 5 pct
* Earnings season gathers pace
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 23 European shares edged higher on
Thursday as Credit Suisse, Unilever and others reported
better-than-expected results, as the quarterly earnings season
accelerated in Europe.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.1 percent at 1,587.57 points by 0754 GMT. It fell 0.6
percent in the previous session, dragged down by tech stocks
after Apple Inc's revenue forecast fell short of
estimates.
Credit Suisse Group AG was the top gainer, up 5
percent, after it posted better-than expected earnings and
improved its capital cushion ahead of a strategy shake-up under
the Swiss bank's new chief executive.
Another Swiss company, the Zurich-based power and automation
firm ABB rose 3.7 percent, its best day since January
2014, despite reporting falling profits as the figure still beat
analyst expectations.
Among other gainers, Unilever added 1.9 percent
after reporting higher-than-expected second-quarter sales on
Thursday, driven by increases in its home and personal care
businesses.
"Markets are in general regaining their composure... The
earnings disappointments in the U.S. are being absorbed in
Europe, largely down to the fact that valuations are not
excessive," said Vincent Guenzi, portfolio manager at Cholet
Dupont.
"What we are still missing is evidence of forecast upgrades
on the back of the earnings season - it's still a bit early for
that."
Aberdeen Asset Management was the biggest faller on
the blue-chip pan-European index, down 6.3 percent after the
emerging markets-focused fund manager said it saw net outflows
of 9.9 billion pounds ($15.5 billion) during the quarter ended
June 30 as institutional investors cut exposure to Asia and
emerging markets equities.
Also on the downside, SSE fell 4.3 percent after the
British energy supplier said it expected lower profits from its
retail business this year.
