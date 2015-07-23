European shares steady, Credit Suisse up on encouraging results

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index steadies
* Credit Suisse gains after profits beat forecasts
* Earnings season gathers pace, outlook positive
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 23 European equities steadied on
Thursday, as earnings upgrades lifted shares such as Credit
Suisse while disappointing results hit others
including Aberdeen Asset Management and SSE.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.05 percent at 1,585.59 points by 1028 GMT. The
benchmark index had fallen 0.6 percent in the previous session,
dragged lower by tech stocks after Apple Inc's revenue
forecast fell short of estimates.
Credit Suisse rose 6.7 percent, the top gainer in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index and on track for its biggest one-day
percentage gain since March. It had earlier posted better-than
expected earnings and improvements to its capital cushion ahead
of a strategy shake-up under its new chief executive.
"The Q2 results season is up and running and the early
indications are positive," said Robert Parkes, equity strategist
at HSBC. "We believe there is plenty more to come and see the
improving global business cycle taking over from currency as the
key driver of earnings in 2016."
Power and automation firm ABB rose 3 percent after
its net profit beat analysts' expectations, while Unilever
added 2.3 percent after reporting better sales than
forecast.
"Markets are in general regaining their composure," Cholet
Dupont portfolio manager Vincent Guenzi said.
"The earnings disappointments in the United States are being
absorbed in Europe, largely down to the fact that valuations are
not excessive. What we are still missing is evidence of forecast
upgrades on the back of the earnings season -- it's still a bit
early for that."
The STOXX Europe 600 index trades at 15.7 times its
12-month forward earnings, against 16.7 times for the U.S. S&P
500 index, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Aberdeen Asset Management was the biggest faller in
the FTSEurofirst 300 index, with its share dropping 6.9 percent
to their lowest in nearly 1-1/2-years.
The fund manager said on Thursday it saw net outflows of 9.9
billion pounds ($15.5 billion) during the quarter ended June 30
as institutional investors cut exposure to Asia and emerging
markets equities.
SSE fell 4.8 percent after the British energy
supplier predicted lower profits from its retail business this
year, weeks after the competition watchdog found households had
been overcharged some 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) a year.
