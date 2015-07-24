European shares fall to 1-week low, hit by weak earnings

LONDON, July 24 European shares edged lower on
Friday, led down by satellite operator SES and
chemicals firm BASF after poorly received corporate
updates.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3
percent at 1,574.44 at 0706 GMT, hitting a one-week low.
The biggest faller on the index was SES, down 8 percent
after it cut its full-year revenue and profit guidance, hit by a
delayed satellite launch and a decline in earnings from fixed
data customers due to the strong dollar.
German firm BASF, the world's largest chemicals company by
sales, fell 4.1 percent after earnings missed expectations.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)