版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 24日 星期五 15:16 BJT

European shares fall to 1-week low, hit by weak earnings

LONDON, July 24 European shares edged lower on Friday, led down by satellite operator SES and chemicals firm BASF after poorly received corporate updates.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,574.44 at 0706 GMT, hitting a one-week low.

The biggest faller on the index was SES, down 8 percent after it cut its full-year revenue and profit guidance, hit by a delayed satellite launch and a decline in earnings from fixed data customers due to the strong dollar.

German firm BASF, the world's largest chemicals company by sales, fell 4.1 percent after earnings missed expectations. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐