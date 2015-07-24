European shares advance, Vodafone and Thales lead

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.2 pct
* Abengoa renews slump after volatile Thursday
* Aggreko, SES issue profit warnings
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 24 European shares advanced on
Friday, with well-received earnings updates from companies such
as telecom major Vodafone and defence group Thales
supporting the market.
Shares in Vodafone rose 4.2 percent, adding the most points
to an advance on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
, after results that showed improvements across major
markets in Germany and Britain.
France's Thales surged more than 9 percent,
hitting an all-time high. Its first-half operating profit rose
by a larger-than-expected 18 percent to 473 million euros ($519
million), buoyed in part by a tighter grip on costs in its
defence and security business.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,581.14 points
at 1153 GMT after hitting a one-week low earlier in the session.
The market recovered after weak private sector growth data sent
bond yields lower and kept the pressure on the European Central
Bank (ECB) to stimulate the euro zone economy.
"Historically the ECB has said it would do whatever it takes
to save the euro, it has launched quantitative easing to support
the euro zone and investors have faith that they will continue
to be supportive if there are signs of weakness," said Alastair
McCaig, market analyst at IG.
The biggest faller on the FTSEurofirst 300 was satellite
operator SES, down 8.5 percent after it cut its
full-year revenue and profit guidance, hit by a delayed
satellite launch and a decline in earnings from fixed data
customers due to the strong dollar.
"The guidance was again lowered due to satellite launch
delays, strong USD and satellite health degradation," analysts
at ING said in a note, saying that analysts had been overly
optimistic on full year earnings.
German firm BASF, the world's largest chemicals
company by sales, fell 3.4 percent after earnings missed
expectations.
Spain's IBEX underperformed the market, trading 0.3
percent lower. Abengoa was the top faller, slumping 9
percent despite saying it would act to prevent speculative
trading on its debt after a day of losses for its bonds, credit
default swaps and stock on Thursday.
British emergency energy supplier Aggreko fell 12
percent after issuing a profit warning.
With 18 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies
having reported results, only 33 percent have beaten or met
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, with
67 percent missing expectations.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Dominic Evans
and Mark Potter)