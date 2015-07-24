European shares hit one-week low, commodity stocks slump

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 1 percent
* Commodity stocks feature among top losers
* Aggreko, SES issue profit warnings
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 24 European shares fell to a new
one-week low on Friday, with companies like satellite operator
SES slumping after a disappointing update and
commodity shares tracking a sharp decline in mining and oil
prices.
SES shares fell 6.8 percent, the biggest decliner in the
blue-chip FTSEurofirst 300 index, after cutting its
full-year revenue and profit guidance following a delayed
satellite launch and a decline in earnings from fixed data
customers due to the strong dollar.
The European basic resources and energy sectors
fell 3.3 percent and 1.4 percent respectively after
copper prices tumbled to a six-year low on worries about
Chinese demand, and oil neared four-month lows after data showed
a contraction in China's factory sector.
"The consensus view does appear to now be for a slowdown in
China, and this will subdue demand for the metals group in
general," said Juliet Cohn, portfolio manager at Principal
Global Equities, which manages more than $330 billion.
"We are currently finding companies with greater upside to
estimates elsewhere in the market."
Germany's DAX fell 1.5 percent, led by Germany's
BASF, down 5 percent, after its earnings missed
expectations. Volkswagen was down 3 percent after
Manager Magazin said the company's China manager was readying a
cost saving programme because the carmaker's full-year group
profit could fall by more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)
due to weak demand in the country.
Aggreko plummeted 12 percent after issuing a profit
warning and Spain's Abengoa tumbled 9 percent despite
saying it would act to prevent speculative trading on its debt,
a day after losses for its bonds, credit default swaps and
stocks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1 percent at 1,562.72 points
by 1522 GMT after falling to 1,562.57, the lowest in a week. The
index headed for a weaker weekly close after gaining in the
previous two weeks.
Analysts said that the market weakness was mainly due to a
sharp decline in commodity stocks and less because of news on
Greece, where talks on tying up a new bailout deal failed to
start on Friday as had been expected, with officials blaming
security worries for delaying the negotiations.
Some companies got boost from their positive earnings
updates. Telecom major Vodafone rose 3.4 percent after
results that showed improvements across major markets in Germany
and Britain.
France's defence group Thales rose 6.7 percent to
an all-time high. Its first-half operating profit rose by a
larger-than-expected 18 percent to 473 million euros ($519
million), buoyed in part by a tighter grip on costs in its
defence and security business.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)