European shares hit 2-week low as China woes overshadow earnings

By Lionel Laurent and Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 27 European equities began the week
on a downbeat note, hitting a two-week low and heading for their
fifth straight daily fall as worries over China's growth
prospects overshadowed some forecast-beating corporate results.
A slightly better-than-expected July reading from the German
IFO business climate index helped ease some of the sell-off. But
market tremors rippled through the region after Chinese stocks
suffered their biggest one-day loss in eight years and broader
Asian markets retreated by more than 1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.2 percent at
1,546.01 points by 1038 GMT after falling to 1,540.51, the
lowest since July 10.
"Most of the fall is coming from China ... European markets
are getting hit," said Markus Huber, trader at brokerage
Peregrine & Black. "I think a lot of people have the view that
China is going to continue to slow down and that slowdown is not
really priced into European markets at the moment."
Benchmark share indexes in Paris and Frankfurt were broadly
in line, but UK stocks outperformed slightly, with the battered
mining sector staging a rebound after a volatile week despite
metals prices languishing near multi-year lows.
JPMorgan strategists meanwhile said they were staying
overweight on euro-zone equities. "Improving (economic)
fundamentals are likely to take centre stage again," they wrote
in a note to clients.
Investors focused on a two-day meeting of the Federal
Reserve starting on Tuesday for hints about the timing of a U.S.
rate hike. Expectations of a hike have helped the dollar,
hitting commodities that are generally priced in the greenback.
A stronger dollar makes commodities costlier for holders of
other currencies.
"Although the Fed has two explicit mandates -- inflation and
unemployment -- they are going to be wary of what's happening in
the wider global environment, including in China. That will no
doubt influence the scale of the U.S. rate rises," Oliver
Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments, said.
"There has been suspicion for some time that all is not as
good as it seems in China. We are 'underweight' on emerging
markets and have a feeling that there is more value to be found
in the developed markets."
Chinese shares tumbled more than 8 percent on Monday as an
unprecedented government rescue effort to prop up valuations
abruptly ran out of steam. The slump came after a survey showed
on Friday that China's factory sector contracted in July by the
greatest amount for 15 months.
Shares of Swiss bank UBS slid 1 percent in line
with the wider market sell-off despite reporting a
forecast-beating set of quarterly profits.
French car parts maker Valeo also fell 4 percent
despite raising its profit outlook and playing down the impact
of a Chinese market slowdown.
Dutch company Philips was a top performer after a
strong quarter, with its shares rising more than 3 percent. The
company's chief executive warned however that China was "really
slowing down".
Theme-park operator Merlin Entertainment suffered
its worst one-day fall ever after warning on annual profits,
following the temporary closure of its Alton Towers theme park
after a roller-coaster crash in June.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)