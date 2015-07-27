European shares close sharply lower on China concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 index ends 2.2 pct down
* China-exposed stocks among top decliners
* Valeo sinks despite guidance upgrade
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 27 European equities dropped to a
two-week low on Monday, recording their fifth straight daily
decline, as fears for China's growth prospects overshadowed some
forecast-beating results.
A slightly better-than-expected July reading from the German
IFO business climate index helped ease some of the sell-off
pressure in early trading. But shares fell further following a
weaker start on Wall Street on concerns that China's growth
prospects were dimming, after Shanghai stocks suffered their
biggest one-day loss in eight years.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 2.2 percent lower
at 1,529.77 points after falling to 1,529.03, the lowest level
in two weeks. It has fallen more than 5 percent in a week, but
is still up 12 percent this year.
Sectors exposed to China - the world's biggest metals
consumer and a big market for automobiles, luxury goods, oils
and industrial goods - were the worst hit. The European autos
, basic resources, energy and industrial
goods sectors fell between 1.3 and 2.8 percent.
"Investor sentiment is deteriorating because of signs of a
slowdown in China. Other signals like German car exports to the
country and China's electricity output are also disappointing,"
UniCredit strategist Christian Stocker said.
"We are advising our clients to hold their positions in the
defensive sectors but sell autos and basic resources companies."
Across Europe, benchmark share indexes in London,
Paris and Frankfurt were also down between 1.1
and 2.6 percent. However, JPMorgan strategists maintained their
overweight recommendation on euro zone equities, saying that
improving economic fundamentals were likely to take centre stage
again at some point.
Investors were focusing on the Fed's two-day meeting from
Tuesday for hints about the timing of a rate hike. Expectations
that rates will rise in the next few months have helped the
dollar, hitting commodities that are generally priced in the
U.S. currency. A stronger dollar makes commodities costlier for
other currency holders.
"Although the Fed has two explicit mandates - inflation and
unemployment - they are going to be wary of what's happening in
the wider global environment, including in China. That will no
doubt influence the scale of the U.S. rate rises," said Oliver
Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments.
"There has been suspicion for some time that all is not as
good as it seems in China. We are 'underweight' on emerging
markets and have a feeling that there is more value to be found
in the developed markets."
Chinese shares tumbled more than 8 percent on Monday as an
unprecedented government rescue effort to prop up valuations
abruptly ran out of steam. The slump came after a survey showed
on Friday that China's factory sector contracted in July by the
greatest amount for 15 months.
Shares in the Swiss bank UBS slid 1.6 percent in
line with the wider market sell-off, despite reporting a
forecast-beating set of quarterly profits. French car parts
maker Valeo fell 5.4 percent despite raising its
profit outlook and playing down the impact of a slowdown in
China.
Mid-cap platinum miner Lonmin slumped 12 percent to
a record low after Citi, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Deutsche
Bank cut their price targets for the stock.
Theme park operator Merlin Entertainment dropped
4.3 percent after warning about annual profits following the
temporary closure of its Alton Towers park after a
roller-coaster crash in June.
