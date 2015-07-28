European shares up, RSA and Melrose surge on M&A news

LONDON, July 28 European shares bounced in early
trading on Tuesday after falling in the previous five sessions,
with some strong company results and mergers and acquisitions
news supporting the market.
RSA Insurance Group surged 12.9 percent after Zurich
Insurance said it was weighing up a bid for the
British group with a market capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds
($6.85 billion).
Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose jumped 15
percent after saying it would sell its Elster business to
Honeywell International for 3.3 billion pounds ($5.14
billion) in cash..
Shares in Kering rose 5.6 percent, after Gucci,
the flagship brand of the French luxury and sportswear group,
posted a 4.6 percent rise in underlying second-quarter sales,
marking a much sooner than expected rebound under its new
creative and management duo.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was 0.4 percent higher at 1,536.12 points by 0712 GMT after
hitting a two-week low in the previous session.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans)