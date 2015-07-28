European shares rebound on bid activity and strong corporate results

* FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 up over 1 pct
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 28 European shares bounced back on
Tuesday, lifted by strong company results and corporate takeover
activity after falling in the previous five sessions due to
concerns over China's growth.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.2
percent at 1,548.47 points going into the middle of the trading
session. The index had tumbled in the last five sessions and
touched a two-week low on Monday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also recovered to rise 1.5 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Insurance Index advanced 1.6
percent, buoyed by Zurich Insurance's possible bid for
rival RSA, which caused RSA shares to surge 15 percent.
Kering also climbed 7.4 percent after Gucci, the
flagship brand of the French luxury group, posted a 4.6 percent
rise in underlying second-quarter sales.
Melrose jumped 10.7 percent after saying it would
sell its Elster business to Honeywell for 3.3 billion
pounds ($5 billion). Engineering group GKN gained 7.1
percent after agreeing to buy Fokker Technologies for 706
million euros.
"The market has been preoccupied with uncertainties related
to China in the last couple of days, but those concerns are
taking a backseat today and equities are getting some support
from company earnings and M&A," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity
strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.
In the past five days, fears for China's economic growth had
dominated the market.
Shanghai shares fell again on Tuesday even after Beijing
pledged to lend support, while investors were also expecting a
two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day
to show that U.S. interest rates may rise in September.
Higher rates can often hit stock markets, as they boost
returns on bonds and cash, and can result in higher interest
costs for companies.
Nevertheless, some traders said the outlook for European
shares looked resilient, given record low interest rates in
Europe and measures by the European Central Bank (ECB) to boost
liquidity and stimulate economic growth in the region.
"In Asia, it's a whole different story, but in Europe I'm
not too concerned," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund manager and
principal at ACIES Asset Management.
