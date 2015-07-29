Peugeot motors higher as European stock markets advance

LONDON, July 29 European shares climbed on
Wednesday, with carmaker Peugeot among the
best-performers, as some strong corporate results and further
signs of bid activity lifted the region's stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both
advanced by 0.6 percent.
Peugeot was among the best performers on the FTSEurofirst,
rising 5 percent after it reported positive first-half net
income for the first time in four years.
British property group Quintain Estates surged over
20 percent after a bid from private equity firm Lone Star, while
shares in Italcementi also jumped around 50 percent
after a bid from HeidelbergCement.
However, Schneider Electric fell 1.9 percent after
lowering full-year forecasts due to persistent weakness in
China, which is grappling with volatile stock markets and
concerns over its economy.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 53 percent of
companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met market expectations with their results so far this
quarter.
"The results from European companies have been reasonably
reassuring so far, although China is impacting a few of them,"
said Mirabaud Securities' senior equity sales trader John
Plassard.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)